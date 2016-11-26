Encroachment drive helps reclaim 18.29 acres of land

more-in

In a major encroachment clearance operation, the district administration has evicted unauthorised cultivation along the catchment areas of three public tanks and has reclaimed 18.29 acres of land.

The water tank in Bedarahosahalli village is spread over 16 acres. Three people in the village had encroached upon 12 acres of land belonging to the tank and had cultivated paddy there. On the direction of the district administration, a team of officials from Department of Revenue, comprising tahsildar Sathyanarayan ans deputy tahsildar Pradeep Nickam, visited the spot on Thursday, conducted a survey to identify the boundaries of the tank and cleared the encroachment.

Of 33 acres of land belonging to the public tank in Gondichatnahalli village, 5 acres had been encroached upon by 8 people belonging to the same village. They had cultivated paddy on the land. Officials of Department of Revenue cleared the encroachment.

In a similar operation, 1.29 acres of land belonging to the tank in survey number 9 in Honnapura village have been reclaimed. The tank is spread over an area of 8.24 acres. Three people who had encroached upon 1.29 acres of land belonging to the tank had planted arecanut saplings there. The Revenue Department officials cleared the encroachment and also dredged the feeder canals of the tank.

On Friday, trenches were dug along the boundaries of all the three tanks to avoid encroachment in future.