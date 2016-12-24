Electronic equipmentgutted

more-in

Electronic equipment stored in a building on Victoria Road here was gutted in a fire accident on Friday.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to short circuit around 2 p.m. The local people informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, which pressed its staff into service to douse the fire. The personnel had a tough time as the shutters of the shop were jammed. It took nearly one-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control.