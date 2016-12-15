Election to be held for 10 APMCs in Belagavi district

The Belagavi taluk APMC, which along with nine others, would be going to polls. . | Photo Credit: – PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

The district administration will be conducting elections to all the 10 Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) functioning at taluk centres of Athani, Bailhongal, Belagavi, Chikodi, Gokak, Hukkeri, Khanapur, Raibag, Ramdurg and Savadatti in the district and will issue a notification in this regard on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram said here on Thursday that the nomination process would commence from Dec.22 (Thursday) and accepted till Dec.29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While nomination papers would be taken for scrutiny on Dec.30, the last date for withdrawal is Jan.2, 2017. In the event of contest, polling would be held on Jan.12 (re-polling on Jan.13 if necessitated). The votes would be taken up for counting on Jan.14.

Nominations could be filed at the concerned Tahsildar’s office. The nomination fee has been fixed at Rs.50 for general and Rs.25 for those candidates coming under reserved categories.

He said each of the ten APMCs consists of 14 constituencies, including 11 of ‘agriculture’ and the remaining three of traders. Of the 11 agriculture constituencies, five have been kept open for general category, one each reserved for SC, ST, BC-A and BC-B, and two for women candidates. The final voter rolls were published on May 19 and Tahsildars had been advised to include the names of fresh voters from June to November end.

Voters having multiple registrations in four different types of constituencies were eligible to cast their votes in each of them. Accordingly, the indelible ink would be applied on the middle finger for ‘agriculturist,’ fore finger for ‘trader,’ ring finger for member of ‘Marketing Co-operative Society’ and thumb for member of ‘Agriculture Co-operative Processing Society’.