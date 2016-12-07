Eight arrested on charge of murder

more-in

The Kalaburagi police arrested eight people, including a Congress councillor, in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man over a property dispute in city on Monday night.

Councillor Shaikh Ajmal Gola (33), his three younger brothers – Faqi, Afroz and Adnan – and other four friends – Irfan Gani, Imtiyaz Miya, Arif and Abdul Raheem – all between 23 to 33 years of age and residents of Kalaburagi, were arrested on Tuesday morning on the charge of murdering Jameel Ahmed.

The police said Ajmal Gola, the main accused in murder, claimed that a piece of land estimated to cost Rs. 5 crore, located in Industrial Area at New Jewargi Road, was in a legal dispute earlier. His mother, Shamshunisa Begum, won the case in 2014, before the Principal Civil Judge (lower court) in Kalaburagi. The case, which again came before the Principal Senior Civil Judge in Kalaburagi last month, turned in favour of Jameel. The judge ordered the eviction of Ms. Shamshunisa from the land and that the possession of the same be handed over to Jameel. This had led the accused to hatching a conspiracy to murder Jameel.

The accused, who had been monitoring the victim’s movements, had definite information of his visit to the city and attacked him in an isolated area. They beat him with sticks and stabbed him. The victim breathed his last in private hospital on Tuesday morning.

The deceased and his wife approached the police four months ago requesting protection as they were facing threats to the life. Jameel’s family was shifted to Hyderabad long ago and visited the city occasionally. The police added that both families were said to be close friends.