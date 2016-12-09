Effigies of Ministers, MLAs set on fire

A mock funeral procession of Ministers and MLAs who opposed implementation of the Sadashiva Commission recomendations was taken out by the Madiga Horata Kriya Samiti in Ballari.

Representatives of several Scheduled Castes organisations, under the banner of Maadigara Horata Kriya Samiti, held a mock funeral of Ministers and MLAs representing the community for opposing the implementation of the A. Sadashiva Commission report on providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes in Ballari on Wednesday.

The mock funeral procession of effigies of Home Minister G. Parmeshwara, Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Shivaraj Tangadagi, Arvind Limbavali, Rajeev, Bheema Naik, Narendra Swamy, was taken out from Narayan Rao Park to Gadagi Chennappa Circle where they were burnt.

The samiti, in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, strongly condemned the Ministers and MLAs urging the Chief Minister not to implement the commission’s recommendation. The samiti urged the Chief Minister to initiate steps to implement the recommendations at the earliest.

H. Thippeswamy, president of the District Ambedkar Sangha, L. Marenna, T. Pompapati, H. Hanumanthappa, Sunkanna, Girimallappa and Jayagopal, were among those to lead the agitation.