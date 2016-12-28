ED inspects SCDCC Bank’s computer systems on 2nd day

more-in

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate and Investigation wing of the Income Tax Department continued their investigation into the alleged money laundering by the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank (SCDCC) at its head office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The officials had visited the head office on Monday in connection with the investigation. However, on Tuesday, they asked the bank to stop transactions for over two hours to examine the computer system. The Utkrushta Sahakari Soudha, housing the head office of SCDCC Bank, was out of bounds for the general public for more than four hours.

A senior official with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told The Hindu that the officials were auditing the statements submitted by the bank in response to notices issued earlier. After audit, they would physically verify certain doubtful accounts. A clear picture on whether the bank had indulged in money laundering would be known in a couple of days, he said. Apart from the SCDCC Bank, six other DCC banks in the State are under the ED scanner.

The ED, in its December 22 notice, had asked all banks to submit details of all accounts into which cash deposits above ₹2.5 lakh had been made between November 8 and November 15. It had also sought details of beneficiaries of the transfer of ₹2.5 lakh or more through various modes of money transfer.

Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar had on Saturday said the SCDCC’s functioning has been transparent and it has submitted required details to the ED. He had said that ₹386.65 crore was deposited in the bank between November 9 and November 14 through bank branches and cooperative societies affiliated to it.