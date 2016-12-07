ED Hospital premises set to house Mysuru district hospital

more-in

The existing Epidemic Disease (ED) Hospital premises in the city is set to house the district hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 70 crore.

The process of calling tenders for the construction of the facility is on and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to lay the foundation stone of the hospital in due course. Mysuru is the only district in the State without a district hospital.

M. Pashupathy, district surgeon, and Chidambara, the district vector-borne diseases officer, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the hospital will come up on 13.11 acres of land and the plan is to bring all specialities under one roof.

They said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and MLAs from the district, had visited the area and a few other places a couple of weeks ago and finalised the spot. The 250-bed facility is expected to be ready by March 2018, Dr. Pashupathy said.

So far, KR Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, which are part of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, have been serving the people of the district.

The district administration had identified four locations for the hospital, including the SMT Hospital premises near Ballal Circle (five acres available) and the Bhootal pitch in Vidyaranyapuram (15 acres). However, the CM chose the ED Hospital premises as he wanted to introduce all the specialities there.

He is also said to have instructed officials to award the construction contract on the condition that the building will be ready within 18 months of laying the foundation stone.