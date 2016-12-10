Dumping construction debris in Mysuru? Get ready to pay up

more-in

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has warned of imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on people who dump construction debris in the city.

Saying that building debris is marring the beauty of the city, MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said criminal cases may be registered against offenders. He said MCC had set aside an eight-acre land at Kuppaluru village in Nachanahalli for dumping construction debris, but mounds of such waste are found in vacant spaces across the city.

Henceforth, all construction debris should be dumped only at the designated spot, otherwise the building owners and those dumping the debris will be booked and be slapped with a fine of Rs. 5,000 each, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

It is the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that is bearing the brunt of the debris menace, with heaps dumped along it.

After the city was judged the country’s cleanest under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, MCC had said it was determined to address the problem of indiscriminate dumping of construction debris. The scale of debris has increased over the years with construction activity intensifying with the rapid expansion of the city.

More than 100 tonnes of building debris is generated daily in Mysuru city, including from areas outside MCC limits. Over 15 to 20 trucks dump waste generated from demolishing and renovating buildings. The waste dumpers operate only at night in order to avoid being seen.

MCC has promised to give land to an entrepreneur who has planned to set up a debris recycling plant.