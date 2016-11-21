Drought relief: CM ready to lead delegation to PM

more-in

Discussion on drought dominates proceedings, while various farmers’ groups hold protests outside

With 139 of the 176 taluks in the State reeling under severe drought, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he was ready to take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to seek financial assistance for tackling the situation.

Discussion on drought dominated the legislature, while various farmers’ groups held protests outside, demanding relief for farmers hit by successive spells of drought.

Intervening during the discussion in the Council, the Chief Minister put the onus of getting Central aid on the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power at the Centre. He sought its help in convincing the Centre on the ground situation. Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government had already submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking assistance of Rs. 4,700 crore for drought relief and Rs. 386 crore for flood relief in the State. The Centre has not responded yet, he added.

The State’s estimate of crop loss due to drought is Rs. 17,000 crore, said Mr. Siddaramaiah. To allegations of Leader of the Opposition in the council, K.S. Eshwarappa, that the government had not released funds to the districts for tackling drinking water shortage, the Chief Minister said that deputy commissioners of all the districts had funds to the tune of Rs. 232 crore.

“I have also asked the deputy commissioners to send proposals for more money, if needed, for purchasing fodder or arranging for drinking water supply in parched areas. The government would release the funds based on the demand,” he said.

Earlier, the BJP members staged a walkout to protest against the absence of revenue officials when the House was discussing issues related to drought. The BJP also urged the government to waive crop loans of farmers taken from cooperative and nationalised banks.