Drought, controversies leave their mark in Ballari this year

more-in

2016 was less sweeter but more sourer for Ballari district.

The year began with the controversy over the sudden transfer of Anupama Shenoy, who was serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kudligi sub-division, allegedly at the behest of P.T. Parameshwar Naik, the then Minister of State for Labour and district in-charge. Mr. Naik, who denied any role in the incident, was caught boasting in a video clip that he had got her transferred, which sparked off a controversy.

The issue ended with Mr. Naik losing his portfolio and Ms. Shenoy tendering her resignation, which was accepted by the State government.

Bharathi Thimmareddy, though elected as president of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat, could not hold the post in the wake of directions from the court. She was accused of obtaining caste and income certificates by concealing information to enable her to bag the post.

The district reeled under severe drought for the second consecutive year owing to the failure of the monsoon. Over 80 percent of the crops in rain-fed areas suffered damage. Even farmers in the Tungabhadra Command area, particularly chilli and cotton growers, were affected as the Tungabhadra Dam in Hosapete, for the first time since 1953, failed to supply water for one crop. Chili and cotton growers were seen using tankers to salvage their crops.

The Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) added one more feather to its cap by commissioning a 700 MW plant, which was the first in the State. However, BTPS, was not spared from facing a water crisis affecting power production and had to close one of its three units.

G. Janardhan Reddy, mining baron, who is facing charges of indulging in illegal mining, returned to his home town Ballari after a gap of five years. Though on bail, the Supreme court had barred him from entering Ballari district. The opulent wedding of his daughter in Bengaluru, the filmy style LED invitation card, among other things, were also a topic discussion.

Meanwhile, the names of Mr. Reddy and his close associate B. Sriramulu, MP, figured in the death note of K.C. Ramesh, driver of KAS officer Bhima Naik, who allegedly helped them get their money laundered. Ramesh committed suicide.

Santosh Lad, who had lost his ministerial berth after it was charged that his firm V.S. Lad and Sons had indulged in illegal mining, was reinducted by Siddaramaiah and appointed as in charge of his home district.

Anita, daughter of banana vendor in Kottur town, brought laurels to the district by emerging first in II PU (Arts) exam.