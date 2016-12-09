Driver suicide: Will initiate action if evidence found, says CM

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State government will take necessary action against KAS-rank officer L. Bheema Nayak if his role was found in the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, the driver attached to the Revenue Department. Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the police has already registered a case based on the complaint filed by the driver’s brother. “The police will investigate the case and if evidence is found against the officer, the government will take action against him,” he said. Mr. Ramesh, who committed suicide in Maddur on Tuesday, had left a suicide note accusing Mr. Nayak and his driver, Mohammed, responsible for his death. He had also stated that the officer helped the former Minister, G. Janardana Reddy, convert his Rs. 25 crore in old currency into new notes.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in Chikkamagaluru to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and lay foundation stone for an office of the Congress.