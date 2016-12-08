Driver’s suicide note says Reddy laundered Rs. 25 crore for wedding

more-in

The name of mining baron and former BJP Minister Janardhan Reddy has cropped up in the suicide note of a 30-year-old driver of a Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) of Bengaluru. The driver, who killed himself on Tuesday, has accused the officer of helping Mr. Reddy convert Rs. 25 crore in old notes into new currency ahead of his daughter’s lavish wedding.

K.C. Ramesh of Kadu Kothanahalli, who allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide mixed with liquor at a lodge at Shivapura in Maddur, has alleged in his 11-page suicide note that he was “severely harassed” and “threatened” by KAS-rank officer L. Bheema Nayak and another driver Mohammed as he was aware of these “illegalities and corrupt practices” of Mr. Nayak and his role in money laundering.

Sources in the Maddur police station said that the note also alleged that Mr. Nayak had Rs. 100-crore worth properties in different parts of the State.

It said that he had converted Rs. 25 crore-worth devalued currency of Mr. Reddy for a commission. Mr. Nayak was an acquaintance of former Minister B. Sriramulu, BJP MP, and a close aide of Mr. Reddy, it said. Talking about the other alleged illegally acquired properties of the officer, the note said he and his family members had purchased crores worth jewellery, luxury vehicles and properties at Yelahanka, Attur, Hospete in Ballari and other places.

A case has been registered under Section 306 (abettment to suicide). Investigation is on, said Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli subdivision).

Ramesh’s relatives stage a protest, demand CBI probe

Mr. Ramesh’s relatives staged a protest outside the mortuary of the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital on Wednesday, while the post-mortem was being conducted.

They demanded action against the Special Land Acquisition Officer and the other driver, Mohammed, and also a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The police said that Mr. Ramesh had checked into the lodge on Sunday and reportedly partied with two friends.

Later, he allegedly bought a bottle of pesticide from a nearby shop, mixed it with liquor and consumed it on Tuesday.

One of his friends tried to call his cellphone on Tuesday but did not get a response. His friend then rushed to the lodge and knocked on the door. When there was no response, the lodge personnel broke open the door, only to find him dead.

The department is yet to make any arrests or summon anyone for questioning. The police said they would summon Mr. Naik for an inquiry and later refer the case to the authorities concerned for further action.

Meanwhile, at Ballari, G. Somashekar Reddy, former MLA and elder brother of mining baron Janardhan Reddy, denied that the family even knew Mr. Naik or the drivers.

“Who are Bheema Nayak and K.C. Ramesh,” he asked, while responding to a questions by presspersons here on Wednesday with regard to the death note. Mr. Somashekar Reddy said that the allegations might be an attempt by the family’s opponents to tarnish their image.

He maintained that Mr. Janardhan Reddy performed his daughter’s marriage recently using “white money” and the question of having black money did not arise at all.