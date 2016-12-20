Drive against illegal water connections in Mysuru

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, Mayor Ravikumar and others at the launch of the water tax collection drive in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday launched a drive against illegal water connections in its jurisdiction. The authorities also aim to collect outstanding water bills through the course of the drive.

Mayor M.J. Ravikumar inaugurated the drive by flagging off 11 vehicles roped in for the purpose. Each vehicle, which will have four MCC staff members on board, will travel across 65 wards in nine zones over the next few days and crack down on illegal connections.

The drive will also include doorstep collection of pending bills as the total outstanding amount has exceeded Rs. 100 crore owing to non-payment of bills by domestic, commercial and industrial connection holders.

Sources said MCC is mulling over sending a proposal to the State government seeking permission to waive the interest accrued on pending bills for a one-time settlement. At the same time, the MCC has opened its doors for regularising illegal connections if the connection holders submit the relevant documents.

The cash counters of the corporation’s Vani Vilas Water Works had been ringing in the days immediately after demonetisation, with people rushing to pay tax dues after the civic body announced that it would accept payment of water bills and property tax in the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Many people made use of the opportunity, but the dues continue to be excessive and MCC is in need of revenue, sources said.