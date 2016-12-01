Don’t widen Irwin Road, make it one-way, suggests committee

A portion of Irwin Road in Mysuru which is yet to be widened.

Stakeholders have vehemently opposed the widening of Irwin Road and suggest that it should be made a one-way by proper synchronisation with Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, Bengaluru-Niligiri Road and Pulakeshi Road. They have also suggested prohibition of heavy vehicles, including buses, on Irwin Road.

Mahesh Kumar, president of the committee formed to oppose the road widening project, and V.R. Somanna, its secretary, said Irwin Road has many heritage buildings, including Wellington Lodge, built in 1799, Jama Masjid, Kalamma temple, Yelakappachari Choultry, Mysore Medical College, Cheluvamba Hospital, Central Post Office, the State Bank of Mysore regional office and the Central Police Station. They asked why the authorities were trying to “destroy” heritage buildings in the name of road widening, which would only be a temporary solution to the traffic problem.

They said that if traffic is allowed to grow unabatedly, it will surely outgrow the widened road in a short time and the area will once again witness traffic congestion. Hence, a scientific solution has to be found without destroying the heritage of the area, they said, adding that many roads in Bengaluru, including Commercial Street, have been made one-ways for this very purpose.

Mr. Mahesh said there are 12 link roads on one side of Irwin Road and eight on the other side, and this is the reason for the traffic problem. These link roads will generate more problems if the road is widened, nullifying the effort, he added.

The main reason for the heavy traffic is that nearly 95 per cent of the traffic from the railway station is disgorged on to Babu Jagajeevan Ram Circle, he said. If many more openings are provided from the railway station to Sheshadri Iyer Rroad, on to Sayyaji Rao Road near the APMC yard, and opposite VV Water Works, traffic on Irwin Road will be reduced considerably, he said.

Another reason is the location of the bus stand. If that is shifted to the newly built bus stand in Satagalli, the traffic density will be reduced hugely, Mr. Mahesh said.

The committee has also urged the authorities to form a panel of experts on traffic management to formulate a scientific traffic plan.