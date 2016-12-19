Karnataka

Dog squads steal the show

Police personnel and police dogs participating in the march past at the 60th All India Police Duty Meet in Mysuru on Monday.  

The police dog squads that arrived from across the country to attend the 60th All-India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM), which began here on Monday, were the stars of the day.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the first dog squad was set up in Belgium way back in 1889.

At that time, no one believed trained dogs would come to play such an important role in police probes, he said. He urged police personnel to look into using technological innovations to better train their dogs.

More than 140 police dogs that arrived with their respective State police teams to attend the AIPDM took part in the march past, promptly obeying the commands of their masters.

