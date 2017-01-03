Doctors condemn MP’s attack in Sirsi

more-in

Following the assault by Ananthkumar Hegde, Uttara Kannada MP, at TSS Hospital in Sirsi on Tuesday, the doctors staged a protest urging the Assistant Commissioner of Sirsi to initiate steps to prevent recurrence of such episodes.

The doctors said such attacks were condemnable and demoralised them. Congress members too staged a protest seeking action against Mr. Hegde.

The incident happened when the MP visited the hospital to see his mother, who was there to receive treatment for hip fracture. The CCTV footage that went viral on social media and television channels shows Mr. Hegde pushing a doctor, trying to kick him, and also blowing punches. Duty doctor Balachandra Bhat, orthopaedic surgeon Madhukeshwar, and medical staff Rahul sustained minor injuries.

The MP later apologised to the doctors and said he was angry after seeing his mother’s pain. Meanwhile, sources in the hospital said his mother was brought there nine days after she fell.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Dr. Madhukeshwar said they decided not to pursue the case as Mr. Hegde had apologised for his action. “But we are deeply hurt as we were manhandled despite doing our duty. We only hope that such incidents do not repeat,” he said.

Mr. Hegde told reporters that what he did was a mistake, but alleged that his mother was not given proper treatment and they were forced to take her to Mangaluru.