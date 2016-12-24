Do not credit scheme money into farmers loan accounts, banks told

more-in

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Vinay Kulkarni has said that banks should not credit money released under the crop insurance schemes and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) schemes to the loan accounts of farmers.

Speaking at a meeting convened to review the drought situation here on Friday, Mr. Kulkarni said that farmers were in deep trouble due to severe drought conditions. Under such a situation, bank officials should not credit crop insurance or MGNREGA wages to farmers loan accounts.

The Minister also instructed the officials of the gram panchayats, panchayat development officers and the Department of Agriculture officials to file police cases in case banks are found to have transferred money released to farmers under these schemes to their loan accounts and immediately report such incidents to their higher officials, he said.

Mr. Kulkarni said that there was no need to submit crop attestation certificates to avail of benefits of crop insurance. The self attestation letters submitted by the farmers were suffice to distribute crop insurance money. Moreover, gram panchayat officials should encourage farmers to avail of benefits of the crop insurance. It may provide some relief to drought-hit farmers, he added.

The Minister reviewed the progress of drought relief works in the district. He told panchayat development officers to see that cattle in villages did not face shortage of fodder or water. Steps should be taken to recharge borewells instead of digging new borewells. The officials should conduct inspections of borewells in their respective jurisdictions, he said and instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner Ibrahim Maigur to contact Infosys Foundation and request it to supply fodder free to farmers like it did in the last year.