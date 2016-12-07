District administration to lean on EMPRI report for conservation of waterbodies in Mysuru

Urgent attention: EMPRI has recommended a complete halt of discharge of untreated sewage into the surviving waterbodies in Mysuru and Nanjangud.

The district administration has focussed its attention on conserving the last remaining waterbodies across Mysuru and the recent study by Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), which functions under the Department of Forest, on lakes in parts of Mysuru and Nanjangud can be useful.

A report on the study titled ‘Evolving sustainable conservation strategies for water bodies of Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area’ was released here recently.

Sustainable management of urban waterbodies seems to have received essential attention with the district administration taking special interest in conserving and reviving waterbodies that are in need of immediate attention. Waterbodies serve as recreational spaces and biodiversity spots in addition to recharging the groundwater table.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who inspected a few lakes recently as a part of the drive to conserve, develop and protect the lakes, told The Hindu that the district administration would study the EMPRI report and utilise its feedback.“ The study can be useful for us since with technical information. I will get a copy and study what has come in the report about their sustainable development,” he said.

The district administration had roped in companies under the corporate social responsibility scheme for developing lakes.

EMPRI took up a study of 106 water bodies, including 37 that “vanished” over the years, and stated that 67 lakes are in need of urgent corrective steps.

Of the 106 waterbodies, 72 were part of Mysuru and 34 in Nanjangud. The study covered 35 villages in Mysuru and 20 in Nanjangud taluk covering an area of 276 sq km. EMPRI examined the satellite images of waterbodies for its analysis to take note of the land use and change of land use pattern.

The surviving lakes face a serious threat as solid waste, plastic waste, industrial waste, organic waste, and building waste are being dumped there, the study has found. The discharge of untreated sewage into waterbodies continues to be a threat for their existence. As many as 37 waterbodies in Mysuru-Nanjangud local planning area made way for the construction of bus stands, playgrounds, parks, and roads. Some waterbodies continue to ‘survive’ in village maps but they are nowhere to be found as they don’t physically exist.