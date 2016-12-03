Distorted Sarvajna vachana springs up at sahitya sammelan

The flex board with the distorted vachana was brought down by the embarrassed organisers of the Kannada Sahithya Sammelan in Raichur on Saturday.

more-in

A ‘vachana’ attributed to 16th century poet Sarvajna, mocking Karnataka government’s flagship schemes Anna Bhagya and Ashraya, cropped up in a prominently displayed flex board at the ongoing 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday. The embarrassed organisers quickly brought it down.

The so-called vachana, mimicking the rhyme scheme of the original Sarvanja composition, said one needs no job when he/she has an Ashraya home, enough rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme and cheap liquor. The distorted version of the vachana, that clearly mocks government schemes meant for the economically backward, cropping up at the government-funded programme raised many eyebrows.

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil said it was “deliberate mischief” by a group of unidentified people, and added that it had been put up in the night.

Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahithya Parishat, said he would ask the Superintendent of Police to investigate the issue. Kaidal Krishnamurthy, a young poet attending the meet, said the banner mocks both the classic original poem and the poor for whom the government schemes are meant.