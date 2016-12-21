Dinesh Gundu Rao hits back at BSY

more-in

Hitting back at BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who has said that CBI investigations will soon bring down Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday demanded to know how the BJP leader was privy to developments even before the investigations concluded.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Rao demanded that there should, in fact, be a probe into how Mr. Yeddyurappa was getting information. “If he has any documents about the allegations, let him come out with it. At the same time, let him also reveal how he is getting information. Is he getting it from the investigating agency itself?” he asked.

Alleging that the Centre was “misusing” CBI and Enforcement Directorate for political gains and to “destabilise non-BJP governments” in the States, including Karnataka, he said: “We are not against the raids and any war against black money. But why only in some States that are not ruled by the BJP? Does this mean that the menace of black money does not exist in States such as Maharashtra?”

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation “mess”, Mr. Rao said the Reserve Bank of India had become “Reverse Bank of India” as it had issued 126 notifications on demonetisation in the last 43 days.