Diddalli tribals withdraw protest

The 16-day tribal agitation for rehabilitation of 577 families evicted from Diddalli in the Devamachi Reserve Forests has been withdrawn following a government assurance that suitable land will be identified for them within a month.

This was announced by Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya after a prolonged discussion with the tribal leaders and other activists in Madikeri on Friday. The Minister also handed over Rs. 1 crore for immediate provision of basic amenities to the tribals at the same place from where they were evicted on December 7. The solution was arrived at after nearly three hours of discussions, Mr. Anjaneya told the media.

He said the families will be temporarily rehabilitated near the Diddalli Ashrama school. It has also been decided to conduct a fresh survey of the disputed land to ascertain if it belonged to the Revenue Department or if it was part of the reserve forests. Within a month, the authorities will identify government land in Virajpet taluk and if private land owners are prepared to sell their land, the government will buy it, he said.

A coordination committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, Principal Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare, and other higher officials will be constituted to implement the solution in consultation with local elected representatives and MP.

Till the exercise is completed, temporary accommodation will be provided to the tribals at Diddalli with tarpaulin, drinking water, and so on. It has also been resolved that the tribals will withdraw their agitation and resume work from Saturday.

The tribals, meanwhile, went ahead with their convention planned for the day and flayed the authorities for eviction and sought the suspension of the officials involved. The activists also took out a procession in the town, which culminated at Gandhi Maidan.