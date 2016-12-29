Development works to be taken up in Nanjangud

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inauguration of various development works at Nanjanagud on Thursday. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for PWD, H.S. Mahadev Prasad, Minister for Co-Operation, and Tanveer Sait, Minister for Education, are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

By-elections to Nanjangud Assembly constituency may be held in February and the State government wants to take up development works before the dates of the by-elections are announced, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said that once the election code of conduct comes into force, it will not be possible.

He has directed the District in-charge Minister and officials to prepare the list of development programmes to be implemented in Nanjangud taluk.

He also laid the foundation stone for different development works, worth over ₹125 crore for Nanjangud.

The Chief Minister also said that he was not aware that the town lagged behind in development and hence he sanctioned over Rs. 500 crore to the taluk over the last few days.

He further appealed to the people to continue their support for the Congress for an effective administration.

Development works, include laying of roads, concretisation of roads, revamping of the Srikanteshwaraswamy and the Parusharama temples, building houses for poor, drinking water works, community halls, underground drainage works, and setting up of power sub-stations.