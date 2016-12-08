Develop discipline, dedication to achieve goals, policemen told

more-in

Police constables should develop discipline, patience and dedication to achieve the expected goals in their profession, Director-General of Police (Training) Prem Shankar Meena has said.

Speaking after distributing prizes to winners of various competitions organised as a part of civil constable passing out parade at the Aimangala police training centre here on Wednesday, he stated that throughout their career police constables should remember the oath taken during the passing out parade and strictly adhere to it. “If any citizen approaches with a problem, the police staff should ensure that justice is done to them,” he added.

Training

Inspector-General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar said that there are plans to reduce the training period of constables from nine months to eight months. The target for 2015-16 year is to train a minimum of 6,224 police constables of which 4,000 constables have completed their training. The remaining candidates would be given training in the stipulated time, he said.

As more than 10,000 constables would be appointed in 2016-17, the Police Department has made all necessary preparations to provide training to these new constables.

Other centres

There are plans to arrange for training at Khanapur, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Bagalkot police training centres, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah and Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan were present.