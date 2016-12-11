Deve Gowda urges govt. to hand over probe into NICE project to CBI

more-in

Indictment of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), the promoter of Bangalore-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, for violating the framework agreement by the House committee of the State legislature has provided relief to former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, who had been accused of anti-development.

Expressing satisfaction over the committee recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, and the Vigilance Commission into irregularities in execution of the project, Mr. Gowda said the committee validated facts about the irregularities committed by NICE in BMIC Project.

“The committee certified that my fight against NICE was genuine and aimed at getting justice for farmers, who have lost their land, besides clarifying the fact that I did not have any motive in fighting against NICE all these years,” he said.

Appealing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to commence the process of handing over NICE irregularities to the CBI, he urged the government to stop toll collection on NICE Road forthwith, as recommended by the committee.

He recalled demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities from the day the framework agreement was signed.

‘Notice issued in 2012’

“The government, which is demolishing illegal structures inside Bengaluru, should demolish irregular construction by NICE in Madanayakanahalli area,” he said, stating that the government had issued a notice to NICE to clear the encroachment in August 2012 itself.