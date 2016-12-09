Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy re-elected JD(S) chiefs

more-in

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy were unanimously re-elected national and Karnataka State unit president of the national executive of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday.

The announcement was made at the national executive of the party attended by 350 members from across various parts of the country, especially from Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Goa. The meet deliberated on the strategies for the 2018 Assembly polls and chalked out plans for strengthening the party for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. None had filed nomination papers except Mr. Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Kumaraswamy declared that if the JD(S) was voted to power in the Assembly polls in 2018, his government would waive farmers’ debt within 24 hours.

Accusing the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting corruption, he said there were several issues to fight including growing corruption.