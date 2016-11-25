Deputy Commissioner urged to clear encroachments in Kalaburagi

The former Minister S.K. Kanta showing a 1929 map of Kalaburagi at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The former Minister S.K. Kanta has set a one-month deadline for the district administration to clear illegal encroachments on tank beds and government land here.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he urged Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, who is also the chairman of the committee to identify and survey encroachment on government land and ancient tanks, to take up an encroachment clearance drive, failing which he [Mr.Kanta] would stage a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office from December 26.

The former Minister alleged that at least seven tanks in the city had been encroached upon by vested interests. Mr. Kanta produced a map of 1929 to substantiate his allegations.

Report

In a report submitted to the Regional Commissioner in 2011, the Kalaburagi tahsildar had given details about the encroachment of 149 acres of government land, including tank beds, coming under seven survey numbers. Following this, notices were issued to clear the encroachment on government land, he added.

Showing the rare black and white photograph of a beautiful lake next to the Dargah complex of Sufi saint Khwaja Bande Nawaz, Mr. Kanta claimed that Faraan School on Dargah Road had encroached upon 1.33 acres of lake bed.

He demanded that the district administration conduct a survey of the Sharanabasaveshwara Lake, which was earlier known as Mehboob Sagar talab. Mr. Kanta said that the original area of 68 acres had come down drastically as several encroachments had come up around the lake.

Purtam talab near Aland Naka had disappeared as commercial establishments had come up in the area, Mr. Kanta said.

Houses had been constructed on government land where the present day Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap, Bhavsar Bhavan, Kalaburagi Club, Rotary School and the Janata Dal (Secular) office were situated.

Notices were issued to the Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap, Bhavsar Bhavan, Officers Club, Rotary School and the JD(S).

“What stopped the district administration from imposing action against land grabbers”? Mr. Kanta asked and said he would continue the fight against illegal encroachment.