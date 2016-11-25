Demonetisation shows short-sightedness of PM: Congress

Congress workers took to the streets here on Thursday opposing the Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. They formed a human chain at Ambedkar Circle and burnt tyres raising slogans against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. They alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a huge step with no minimum preparation. “It shows our Prime Minister’s short-sightedness. He announced the decision without making any preparations for alternative ways to deal with the shortage of currency. As a result, common people are suffering,” Ravi Boseraju, a Youth Congress leader said during the agitation. The agitators also expressed their anger over the introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes in place of the demonetised notes as a gap-filler. They said that the Rs. 2,000 note created the problem of “change” for smaller transactions. “Grocery shops don’t accept Rs. 2,000 notes for smaller bills. Even if they did, they ask the costumers to deposit the note and keep on purchasing till the bill reaches the face value of the note. The condition is same with autorickshaw drivers, petty shops, milk vendors and other petty business establishments,” Ravindra Jaldar, a Congress leader said. Rudrappa Angadi, Chandrashekhar Reddy, G. Shivamurthy, N. Shreenivas Reddy, Amaregowda Hanchinal, Babu Rao, A. Vasanth Kumar, Arund Dotara Bandi and others were present.