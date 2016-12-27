Demonetisation hits New Year celebrations in Belagavi

Demonetisation of high denomination currency seems to have had its effect on New Year celebrations too. Preparations have been affected as many ATMs are running out of money here.

With not enough cash in hand, many city residents are planning to spend the New Year Eve with their family at home and watch special cultural programmes on TV. Another deterrent is the high charges in hotels. “Prices are too high in hotels for the middle class. So it is better to celebrate the New Year with family at home,” says Satish, an employee in a private company.

Yet, as New Year celebrations have assumed the status of a national festival with all sections of society involving themselves in it, only the scale seems to have come under the shadow of demonetisation. Meanwhile, some of the hotels which have been regularly hosting parties have dropped the event this year. But, there is always a place to party, even a roadside ‘dhaba’ is not a bad place to make merry, say many.

There are social clubs too that are gearing up for the celebrations. The most glamorous and expensive one in the pipeline seems to be the event being organised at the Belgaum Club on Club Road, which is headed by the Inspector-General of Police and the Deputy Commissioner is its vice-president. Hectic preparations are going on on the club premises to make the celebrations spectacular. The event will commence from 7.30 p.m. on December 31. The club has organised a special cultural programme by music band and artistes from Bengaluru. The special programme will feature Live DJ, music, dance floor, fireworks, snacks and dinner.

However, the admission is as usual reserved through members only. The admission fee for the members is ₹3,500 (couple) and guest couple is ₹4,500, an official source at the club said.

An interesting and most common public celebration in the city is the burning of the ‘old man’ in every locality. The tall old man, an effigy symbolising the ‘past’ and the all that is considered as ‘bad’ is erected in every locality. It attracts a large number of people who watch the burning of the ‘bad past’ and the ‘sins’ committed in the passing year and welcome the New Year with new resolutions.