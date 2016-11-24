Demonetisation decision taken in haste: Congress

The activists of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) staged a protest here on Wednesday over what it called the problems faced by the public following the announcement to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Addressing the protest meet, T.N. Srinivas, SDCC president, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance Government at the Centre made the demonetisation move without making proper preparation to face its consequences.

Normal life has been badly disturbed owing to demonetisation and long queues at the banks for exchange of demonetised currency with new notes has become a common sight.

Owing to restrictions imposed on withdrawal of cash, the farmers are finding it difficult to arrange for money to pay wage to the labourers hired for harvest work.

The traders are also deferring the purchase of agricultural produces from the farmers owing to cash crunch.

This has resulted in decline in the prices of agricultural produce, he said.

The delay in recalibration of ATM kiosks for the new currency has aggravated the problem, he said, adding that it was unfortunate that the Union government has implemented the demonetisation in haste resulting in hardship for the common people. SDCC functionaries Rame Gowda, Vijayalakshmi Patil, and Ramesh Ikkeri were present on the occasion.