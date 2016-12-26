Demonetisation dampens New Year spirit in Belagavi

The demonetisation seems to have cast its shadows on the New Year celebrations too, as many ATMs are running out of money once again, affecting preparations for the occasion.

With inadequate cash in hand, many are planning to spend the evening with family at home and watch special cultural programmes on TV; the increased prices is one of the reasons discouraging many to opt for going out to drink and dine in hotels. “Yes, prices are too high in hotels, so it is good to celebrate with family at home and save the ‘elusive money’ also,” says Satish, an employee with a private company.

Yet, given that the new year celebrations have assumed the proportion of a national festival, the scale of celebrations seems to have been brought down this year. Meanwhile, some of the hotels which had been regularly hosting new-year parties have dropped the event his year. But, there is always a place to party, say many.

Then there are various social clubs which too are gearing up for the occasion, while the most glamorous and expensive seems to be the one organised at the Belgaum Club on Club Road, which is headed by the Inspector General of Police, with the Deputy Commission as the vice-president. Hectic preparations are going on at the club premises. The event will start from 7-30 p.m. on Dec.31. The Club has organised a special cultural programme by music band and artists from Bengaluru, inclusing Live DJ, massive dance floor, fire works, snacks and dinner.

However, the admission is as usual reserved for members only. The admission fee is Rs.3,500 (couple) and guest couple is Rs.4,500, an official source at the club told The Hindu on Monday.

However, the common practice of burning the effigy of an “old man” will continue this year too. The tall old man, an effigy symbolising the “past,” is erected in every locality and draws a large number of people.