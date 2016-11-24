Demonetisation: Revenue collection hit in Yadgir

more-in

Land deals have come down significantly in Yadgir district after the demonetisation of high denomination currency.

Sub-registrar offices, which used to be surrounded by crowds till November first week for registration of land deals and other transactions, are almost deserted now. Officials are doubtful about reaching even 25 per cent of the target set for the month for revenue collection from registrations. Of the Rs. 2.05 crore target set for the district, only Rs. 76.14 lakh has been collected till November 22.

As many as 240 documents were registered between November 2 and 8 and 131 between November 9 and 22 at the sub-registrar office in Yadgir, Praveen Kumar Gogi, Senior Sub-Registrar, said on Wednesday.

“The target for us for the month was Rs. 71 lakh, but just Rs. 37. 22 lakh has been collected so far,” he added.

The situation is almost similar in other sub-registrar offices too.

As many as 137 documents were registered between November 2 and 8 and 111 between November 9 and 22 at the Shahpur sub-registrar office, Mallesh Kobalkar, Sub-Registrar, said. Of the target of Rs. 78 lakh, Rs 25. 84 lakh had been collected so far. In Surpur, 85 documents were registered between November 2 and 8 and 43 between November 9 and 22, K.C. Chawan, Sub-Registrar, said. He said that though the target was Rs. 36 lakh, only Rs. 8.57 lakh had been collected.

As many as 62 documents were registered between November 2 and 8 and 18 between November 9 and 22 at the Hunsagi sub-registrar office, sources said. The target was Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 4.51 lakh had been collected so far, they added.

According to the sources, revenue collection was favourable in October. A sum of Rs. 79.49 lakh was collected in Yadgir, Rs. 38.05 lakh in Shahpur; Rs. 28.73 lakh in Surpur; and Rs. 12.73 lakh in Hunsagi.

Mortgage of properties, registration of sale deed, cancellation of agreements, deed of will, trust deed and other modes of registration were recorded in October. However, registration for properties was less this month owing to cash crunch.

“We can’t do anything in such circumstances except to wait for another couple of weeks,” one of the village residents, whose land was kept for sale and put off owing to cash crunch, told The Hindu. Another farmer from Jalibenchi village in Surpur taluk said he would postpone the negotiations for selling his four acres.