Demonetisation: Cash woes leave handicraft sector in dire straits

Handicraft sector in Mysuru is tottering for survival owing to the impact of demonetisation with artisans barely churning out a fraction of their normal output following a drop in demand.

Almost one month into the demonetisation exercise and with no signs of abatement of currency crunch, there are fears that continued crisis could result in artisans quitting their profession.

Though the crisis and downturn has affected every sector, work orders for handicraft artisans do not come on a daily basis as in the case of casual labourers. Hence, the dwindling number of orders for handicraft products affects them more. Besides, the number of tourists visiting Mysuru had reduced owing to the current crisis and hence their sales had taken a beating.

S. Ramu, an artisan and member of the Handicraft Manufacturers Association, told The Hindu that handicraft sales had fallen by 50 per cent to 60 per cent and had affected both daily wagers and skilled artisans. “Despite slowdown in sales, the skilled artisans have to be paid to retain their services failing which they would quit,” he said.

Even emporiums which promote handicraft products and help artisans and the art form thrive, have reported poor sales in the last one month, Mr. Ramu said. “However, some entrepreneurs with bank accounts are drawing from their reserves to pay workers but there is a limit of Rs. 24,000,” he added.

The sector sustains nearly 6,000 artisans and daily wagers in Mysuru, which is known for wood inlay and engravings among others. There are nearly 200 units engaged in the manufacture of various craft products most of which are wood-based. The Mysuru wood inlay work is among the more popular items and has been accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

This is the second blow to the handicraft sector in recent times after the exports and domestic sales took a beating during the economic downturn a few years ago. But with public money locked up in banks owing to paucity of new notes, domestic sales too had plummeted.

The association believes the hiccup is temporary and realising the imperatives of going cashless, plans to encourage artisans to migrate to e-banking and plastic money.