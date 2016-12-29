Delegation told to include Mahadayi issue in its demands

more-in

N.H. Konaraddi, MLA for Navalgund, has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include the Kalasa-Banduri project issue in the list of demands of the all-party delegation which will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the drought condition in the State in New Delhi on December 30.

In a release, Mr. Konaraddi said the delegation had not included the issue in its list. Thought the State was reeling under drought, its severity was felt more in the riparian areas of the Mahadayi. It was an ideal occasion to bring it to the Prime Minister’s notice and inform him about the necessity to complete the Kalasa-Banduri project. The all-party delegation should try to raise the issue during their meeting with the Prime Minister, he added. The Chief Minister would have a free hand to raise this issue with the Prime Minister as the State legislature had unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention in resolving the issue. It was time MPs from the State too pressured the Centre to ensure early resolution for this issue, Mr. Konaraddi said.