Decline in rainfall, elephant menace bedevil farmers

No respite: Farmers in several villages have had to deal with elephants entering paddy fields and causing extensive damage to the yield, in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks.

more-in

Farmers in several parts of Malenadu region, who have incurred huge losses following a dip in yield owing to the decrease in rainfall, now, have also been tasked with protecting their crops from elephants. Many herds have been entering paddy fields in recent days.

A group of six elephants was spotted at Kallikoplu village near Alur in the last two days. The elephants entered the paddy fields of two farmers, Kantharaj and Ramachandra, and ate almost 50 per cent of the yield stored there. Many other farmers have had similar experiences in the past few days. “We spending a lot of money and work hard to grow paddy in our field for months. This year, the yield is less because of a decrease in the rate of rainfall. Now, the elephants are taking away a major portion of the yield that we managed to get,” said Ramachandra.

Casualties

Farmers of Alur and Sakaleshpur taluks have been fighting the elephant menace for many years now. More than 40 people have died in elephant attacks in the last 10 years. An equal number of elephants died in cases of man-animal conflict. Residents have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem. Last year, 22 elephants were captured and relocated. However, the problem persists as the elephant population has consistently increased over the period.

Susheelamma of Basaveshwara village said, “If we farmers get a sufficient yield and a good price for our produce, we will not demand anything of the government. However, we are neither getting a good crop nor are able to safeguard whatever yield we do get because of the elephants in our area.” Like her, many farmers have demanded that the government provide proper compensation to those who suffered losses owing to the elephants menace.