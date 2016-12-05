Deccan Odyssey arrives in Vijayapura

The luxurious Deccan Odyssey which arrived at Vijayapura on Sunday will halt at Bagalkot on Monday.

more-in

The super luxury train of Maharashtra, the Deccan Odyssey, arrived in Vijayapura on Sunday. It will also halt at Bagalkot on Monday to show enchanting monuments of both the districts to passengers.

The special 21-coach train which covers three States, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will visit Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, which are home to some splendid monuments built during the Adil Shahi and Chalukya eras.

This is one of the trains that offer five star facilities on wheels. One could enjoy Jacuzzi, spa, and a variett of cuisines.

The train has all the luxury that one could dream of. This train not only gives the best travelling experience but also takes passengers to various tourist destinations of three States during its sojourn, said Srirang Athale, logistic supplier, in Vijayapura.

Mr. Athale said that the train saves time and energy of the people in booking various modes of transport and hotels during their visit to listed tourists destination.

“Just pay once and all your needs are taken care between Mumbai and Mumbai for eight days,” he said.

He said that the train which operates generally between October and May, carries a maximum of 80 passengers based on booking.

The fair is around Rs. 5 lakh/person for the eight-day tour in which monuments such as Gol Gumbaz, the Badami caves, Aihole, Pattadakal, the Golconda in Hyderabad, the Ajanta-Ellora caves are shown.

Mr. Athale said that though most of the passengers who book are foreigners, some elite Indians also travel by this train for that different experience in life.

He said that States such as Rajasthan and Karnataka have also introduced luxury trains called the Palace on Wheels and the Golden Chariot.

Mr. Athale said that trains such as the Deccan Odyssey have helped in improving tourism industry here and more importantly, made Indian and foreign travellers to know about the ancient monuments of Vijayapura.