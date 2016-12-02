Debt-ridden pomegranate grower commits suicide

more-in

A young pomegranate grower committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his farm in Vakkalagere, Kaduru taluk on Thursday. The police gave the name of the farmer as Rudresh (26), who had borrowed Rs. 4 lakh loan, including Rs.1 lakh from a bank, to grow pomegranate in his four-acre farm.

His father, Neelakanthappa, told the police that Rudresh was taking care of the land. He had drilled borewells in the farm to cultivate pomegranate. Recently, the borewells dried up. Moreover, he had no earnings from the land to repay the loan, which may have been the reason for him taking this extreme step.

His family members found him lying on the ground in his farm, with a bottle of pesticide nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later.

Yagati Police have registered an unnatural death report.