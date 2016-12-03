Karnataka

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

A farmer committed suicide by hanging in his farm at Sindagere near Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

The police identified the farmer as Mahalinge Gowda (56). He had a farm spread over five acres of land and had cultivated coconut, areca and mango. Recently, all the four borewells he had drilled in his farm had dried up, reducing the yield of his crops.

He had borrowed a loan of nearly Rs. 10 lakh from different sources including banks. His younger brother Basavaraj said that he had been worried about repaying the loan. He was found hanging from a tree in his farm on Friday.

