Dasara exhibition extended till Jan. 8 as demonetisation hits revenue

more days to shop: The annual Dasara exhibition, being held at Doddakere Maidan in Mysuru, was originally scheduled to end on December 25.

The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has decided to extend the annual Dasara exhibition at Doddakere Maidan here by another two weeks after exhibitors complained of losses owing to demonetisation.

The exhibition, inaugurated on October 1, was to conclude on December 25 (Sunday), but will now be on till January 8.

Bengaluru-based Fun World and Resorts had bagged this year’s contract for 137 stalls, the entertainment zone and the food court for ₹4.11 crore. When the contractor brought the matter of losses to the notice of the authorities, the KEA decided to extend the exhibition by two more weeks, authority CEO Shashi Kumar told The Hindu.

However, KEA will be collecting maintenance expenses from the contractor for the extension period. “We will collect from them the electricity and security expenditure and the cleaning charges,” he said. The extension will also bring additional revenue to KEA as the gate collection and parking fee goes to it.

The exhibitors had complained that they had suffered losses of up to 30 per cent this year. “The KEA too had anticipated 12.5 to 13 lakh visitors this year, after it drew a lot of crowds in October. We expected to earn more than ₹2.5 crore from gate collection and parking fee, but we could do no more than ₹2.2 crore,” Mr. Shashi Kumar said.

Though the exhibition had begun under the shadow of the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the turnout was fairly good at the start. But the exhibitors began feeling the pinch after the Centre withdrew the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes early in November.