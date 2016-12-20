Damodar Prabhu passes away

more-in

Entrepreneur of Moodbidri Kalsanka M. Damodar Prabhu breathed his last in Mangaluru after a brief illness on Monday. Seventy-eight-year-old Prabhu is survived by his son M. Ganesh Prabhu of Vivekananda Press and three sisters. Damodar Prabhu started the second printing press of Moodbidri, Vivekananda Press, in 1950 and brought out rural newspapers, literary works and undertook other printing activities. Damodar Prabhu was a classmate of the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily and the former Minister K. Amaranath Shetty. Mr. Moily, Mr. Shetty, Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sanjeev Matandur expressed condolences.