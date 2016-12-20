Karnataka

Damodar Prabhu passes away

Damodar Prabhu  

more-in

Entrepreneur of Moodbidri Kalsanka M. Damodar Prabhu breathed his last in Mangaluru after a brief illness on Monday. Seventy-eight-year-old Prabhu is survived by his son M. Ganesh Prabhu of Vivekananda Press and three sisters. Damodar Prabhu started the second printing press of Moodbidri, Vivekananda Press, in 1950 and brought out rural newspapers, literary works and undertook other printing activities. Damodar Prabhu was a classmate of the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily and the former Minister K. Amaranath Shetty. Mr. Moily, Mr. Shetty, Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sanjeev Matandur expressed condolences.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 3:42:03 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Damodar-Prabhu-passes-away/article16908151.ece

© The Hindu