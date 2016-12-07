Dalit leader calls for unity among organisations on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

more-in

Death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed across the district on Tuesday.

Leaders of several Dalit organisations came together to organise a public rally at Ambedkar circle in Bidar. Political leaders, Buddhist monks, members and office bearers of different organisations participated.

Harahar Mahesh, Bengaluru-based academician, gave a call for unity among Dalit organisations. Prestige, selfishness and petty differences are keeping us apart. Dr Ambedkar asked us to the chariot of change into the future. We are all pulling it from different direction and it is not moving at all. That is why, we have to forget differences and come together for the cause of advancing the ideology of Dr. Ambedkar, he said. He also called for solidarity among different deprived classes. A united struggle alone will ensure results. Fissures will only dilute our cause, he said.

He cautioned young people against diverting from the path of self respect movement. That is the essence of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology. We will struggle endlessly, but never compromise on our self respect, he said. He lamented that some members of deprived classes were still stuck in the vortex of blind belief and superstition. We need to educate them about the need for progressive thought and the possibilities offered by Buddhism, he said.

Resource person Sushmatai Andure, Maha Pari Nibban Samiti president Vaijanath Suryavanshi, and others spoke.