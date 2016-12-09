Dalit group to honour B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary

more-in

Dalits of Sigaranahalli, who fought against the restriction on their entry into the Basaveshwara Temple in the village for several months, have formed a unit of the Dalit Hakkugala Samiti (DHS) in the village, and under the committee’s banner, have decided to hold an event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, on Sunday.

The Dalit youths of the village, who were at the forefront in the struggle against imposition of penalty on women who entered the temple in September 2015, are organising the event in association with the district unit of the DHS, an organisation associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Senior leaders of the party, including G.V. Srirama Reddy, V. Lakshminarayana and state convenor of DHS Gopalakrishna Haralahalli, besides many progressive thinkers and writers of Hassan have been invited.

The villagers have also invited their friends and relatives in the neighbouring villages, who had supported their struggle.

Entry sought

The Dalits had sought entry into the temple and also the community hall built by spending government fund.

Finally, they succeeded in getting entry into the temple in April this year in the presence of police.

The ‘upper castes’ have boycotted the temple since the entry of the Dalits.

Meanwhile, the district administration closed the community hall citing repair works. “We had planned to hold this programme in the community hall. But, we were told that the community hall cannot be given for any programme as it in under repair,” Raju Sigaranahalli, a youth of the village and Holenarasipur taluk convener of DHS, told The Hindu recently.

Now the programme will be held in an open space in the village.

The programme, according to the organisers, is to motivate people to continue their struggle towards socio-economic equality.

“Getting an entry into the temple is not sufficient. The Dalits should be treated on a par with others in all fields. The programme is an effort to spread awareness among the people on socio-economic equality and motivate them to lead a life with self-esteem by following the way Dr. Ambedkar showed through his long struggle,” said M.G. Pruthvi, DHS district convener, said.