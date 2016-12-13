Dalai Lama calls for greater emphasis on morality in education

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar receive honorary doctorates during the 97th convocation of the University of Mysuru on Tuesday. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa were among those present.

The Dalai Lama has called for greater emphasis on moral principles in modern education. The Tibetan spiritual leader was delivering the address at the 97th annual convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) here on Tuesday after receiving an honorary doctorate from the varsity.

Though education is fundamental to human beings and national development, the existing system concerns itself only with the material values in life and thus the current generation is facing a moral crisis, he said. No matter how good the political or the economic systems of the country, they make little difference in the absence of moral principles, he opined.

The Dalai Lama said there is hope for humanity as compassion, not violence, is in the basic nature of human beings and one should strive to bring about harmony in the world without touching upon any religious beliefs. “More and more people are giving importance to this aspect of strengthening inner values so that morality can be introduced in a more universal manner,” he said.

The Dalai Lama’s speech was unconventional as it was delivered extempore and he spoke directly to the audience, characteristically making jokes and guffawing, unlike the solemn style adopted by convocation address speakers usually.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of the lateSrikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, was also conferred an honorary doctorate on the occasion. In her acceptance speech, Ms. Wadiyar said she was stunned on learning of her nomination for the award but decided to accept it with a deep sense of humility. She recalled that her late husband and her father-in-law, the last Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, were alumni of the university.

In all, 24,398 students, including 14,844 women, were eligible to receive various degrees. There were 335 candidates who received their Ph.D certificates on the occasion. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Minister for Higher Education Basavaraja Rayareddy and UoM Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa were among those present.