Dalai Lama calls for emphasis on moral values in modern education during Mysore University convocation

The Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Laureate the Dalai Lama called for greater emphasis on moral principles in modern education. He was delivering the 97thconvocation address of the University of Mysore here on Tuesday after receiving the Honorary Doctorate awarded to him by the varsity.

Though education was fundamental to human beings and a nation’s development depended on it, the Dalai Lama said existing education system was bothered only about the material values in life and so the current generation was plagued by a moral crisis. No matter how good the political or the economic system of a country was, it made little difference in the absence of moral principles and hence education should help strengthen inner values, he added.

He said there was hope for humanity as compassion was the basic nature of human beings and not violence and one should strive to bring about more harmony in the world without touching upon any religious beliefs. “More and more people are giving importance to this aspect of strengthening inner values so that morality could be introduced in a more universal manner,’’ he added.

The Dalai Lama’s speech was unconventional as it was delivered extempore and he spoke directly to the audience laced with his characteristic jokes followed by a loud guffaw unlike the solemn speeches that tend to be the flavour of convocation speeches.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of late scion and former MP Srikantadutta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, was also conferred with the honorary doctorate. In all, 24,398 candidates were eligible to receive various degrees of whom 14,844 (61 per cent) were women. The Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Vice Chancellor K.S. Rangappa and others were present.