DSS hunger strike enters second day in Yadgir

more-in

An indefinite hunger strike launched by Dalit Sangharsh Samiti outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here seeking fulfilment of long-pending demands, entered the second day here on Tuesday. DSS activists launched the indefinite hunger strike on Monday demanding that the district administration take immediate action to remove illegal encroachments on government land reserved for a public garden in Yadgir city.

They also demanded that legal action being taken against panchayat president, vice-president and other officials for allegedly violating rules in the selection of beneficiaries under a housing scheme in Ukkanal Gram Panchayat in Shahpur taluk. Mallikarjun Kranti, district convenor of DSS, said that they would continue the hunger strike until their demands are fulfilled.