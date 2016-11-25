D.K. Ravi committed suicide, concludes CBI

more-in

Twenty months after the death of IAS officer D.K. Ravi (34) in March 2015, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a closure report with the Assistant Commissioner calling it “suicide due to personal reasons”.

According to sources, a team of officials, who conducted a probe, filed a 90-page report with Assistant Commissioner D.B. Natesh.

The CBI took over the case to ascertain whether it was a homicide. The handing over of the case to the Central agency was preceded by a political storm in Karnataka, with the Opposition accusing the State government of trying to protect those behind the 2009-batch IAS officer’s death.

However, the CBI’s probe concluded that there was no foul play, and the death was from asphyxiation due to hanging. It said that the suicide was due to personal reasons and hence there would not be any FIR filed, sources confirmed.

Sources said the report had been submitted to Mr. Natesh who, in turn, would file the same with the Madiwala police station to close the case.