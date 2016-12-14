Cyclone Vardah makes little impact on Cauvery inflow

more-in

Alhough Cyclone Vardah’s impact resulted in rainfall in some parts of Karnataka, including the Cauvery basin, it was too feeble to record a substantial increase in the storage of Cauvery reservoirs or flow into Tamil Nadu.

KRS levels

The cyclone resulted in additional inflow of about 900 cusecs into the Cauvery reservoirs.

It contributed to the release of 0.48 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in the last 72 hours, according to sources in the Water Resources Department.

The inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir increased from 257 cusecs on Monday morning to 890 cusecs by Wednesday evening, a senior officer at the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), told The Hindu.

The water level at the KRS at 6 p.m. on Wednesday was 78.88 ft as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 feet.

Moderate rainfall

The inflow to Tamil Nadu was due to the moderate rainfall witnessed in the areas in the downstream of KRS and Kabini reservoirs as well as the upstream of the water measuring gauge at Biligundlu, an official of the water resources department said.

However, such a small increase in the inflow into Cauvery reservoirs or release of water to Tamil Nadu would not have a significant effect, since the impact of the cyclone is only a temporary phenomenon, the department said.