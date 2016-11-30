Cycle jatha to create awareness on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Hundreds of people took part in a cycle jatha organised as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the premises of the Chitradurga Fort here on Tuesday. The jatha was flagged off by District Principal and Sessions Judge S.B. Vastramath.

The jatha has been jointly organised by the Urban Development Ministry and Madras Midtown Rotary from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to create awareness among the public about the need to maintain cleanliness. The jatha began in Kashmir on November 9 and reached Chitradurga district on the evening of November 28. A total of 22 participants — aged between 25 and 67 — are in the team. The team will reach Kanyakumari on December 9.

In Chitradurga, the jatha was organised by the district administration, City Municipal Council and Rotary Club.

Addressing the participants, Judge S.B. Vastramath said that many districts and cities in the country have gained popularity because of maintaining cleanliness owing to the sustained efforts of the authorities and the cooperation of the citizens.

Now, it is time to make Chitradurga clean and green, he added.

The City Municipal Council should take up the initiative of maintaining cleanliness and create awareness among the public to make proper use of the vehicles meant for collection of garbage and not throw waste in the open.

The jatha, that began from the fort, passed through Aane Bagilu, Burujanhatti Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Heat Post Office, KSRTC bus terminal, Gandhi Circle, Mahaveer Circle and concluded at Onakke Obavva Circle.

The jatha later joined National Highway 4 through Challakere gate.