Customers lock bank in Ballari

Customers of PKG Bank in Korlagundi village locked the bank branch to protest against not being allowed to withdraw bigger amounts of money.

The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and the restrictions imposed on the quantum of withdrawal has begun showing its effect.

In Korlagundi village in Ballari taluk, customers of Pragathi-Krishna Gramin Bank (PKGB), locked the bank after sending out the staff and staged a dharna to protest against the failure of the bank in making payments on Monday.

Enquiries revealed that the customers, who were in dire need of money, were not paid any for three days owing to paucity of funds. Customers have also charged the bank of disbursing smaller amounts despite the fact that one could draw around Rs. 24,000 a week. They also insisted that the bank disbursed at least Rs. 10,000 instead of the limited payment of Rs. 2,000, to enable them to get health services and meet other needs.

The bank remained closed for a couple of hours. The police had to intervene to convince the customers to withdraw the dharna and allow the bank to function and also to take the limited amount to meet their immediate needs.

However, bank Chairman A. Ravikumar told The Hindu that the bank branch functioned normally and additional cash was also rushed to the bank.