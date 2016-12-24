Currency exchange: eight arrested

more-in

The Bidar police arrested a gang of eight persons engaged in exchanging new notes for old, and seized Rs. 4.5 lakh from them on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of district crime branch officers arrested the accused near the Paapnash temple gate.

The arrested include Narasimhalu Palayya, Srishailam Hanumayya, Chandi Tammayya, Sudhakar, Harish Reddy, Kranti Chandrayya, Balavant Reddy, Venkat and Srinivas Madiwal, from Sanga Reddy in Telangana. Two cars belonging to them have also been seized. A case has been registered in New Town police station.