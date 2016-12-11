Curfew in Gangavati after communal clash

more-in

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to quell clashing groups belonging to two communities at Gangavati town in Koppal district on Sunday.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in the town. The situation is said to be tense, but under control.

“Depending on the situation, a decision will be taken on whether to relax the curfew or continue it,” Superintendent of Police, Tyagarajan, told The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, tension gripped the town over putting up religious banners and flags for Id Milad and Hanuma Jayanti. The police intervened and asked both the communities to disperse.

Later, a large number of members of a community gathered at a place to offer prayers, while members of another community gathered at their place of worship. Trouble began when one group attacked another that led to pelting of stones. At least 50 persons sustained injuries.

Mr. Tyagarajan and other senior officers are camping in the town. S. Murugan, IGP, (Ballari range), said additional police have been deployed at sensitive areas.